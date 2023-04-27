Vivek Agnihotri says he refuses to be part of ‘unethical and anti-cinema awards’ after Kashmir Files gets 7 nominations in Filmfare

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Thursday slammed Filmfare accusing it of being ‘unethical and anti-cinema.’ This was after his controversial film, Kashmir Files, received several nominations including under the best director category.

Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri wrote, “I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards.”

Listing out his reasons for boycotting the Filmfare Awards, the controversial filmmaker said, “According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That’s why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan. It’s not that a filmmaker’s dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end.”

“Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical and sycophant establishment of Bollywood, I have decided to not accept such awards,” he added.

Not too long ago, Salman Khan too had criticised Filmfare by recalling how he was denied an award for his film, Maine Pyar Kiya. According to Salman, he was first promised an award for his role in the film, which smashed several box office records, but later he was betrayed by Filmfare.