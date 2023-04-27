PT Usha slams protesting wrestlers, accuses them of indiscipline; Bajrang Punia hits back

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has hit back at Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha for criticisding wrestlers, who are currently protesting in Delhi against sexual harassment by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Punia’s response came after Usha accused protesting wrestlers of indiscipline and tarnishing the image of India.

According to news agency PTI, Usha said, “Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA.”

She reportedly went on to add, “Thoda toh discipline hona chahiye (there should be some discipline). Instead of coming to us, they have gone straight to the streets. It’s not good for sport.”

Mincing no words, Punia hit back at Usha reminding her that she herself was a former athlete and ought to have supported the wrestlers, who were sexually harassed by Singh.

“She herself was an athlete and she is also a woman. We did not expect this harsh reaction from her, we expected support,” Punia was quoted as saying.

He added, “If IOA thinks wrestlers demanding justice is tarnishing the image of the country, what was that when she broke down and explained her plight after being harassed by a few goons at her academy? What had happened then.”