Tale of Sushant Singh Rajput and Mira Rajput: Karan Johar accused of removing embarrassing clip of Shahid Kapoor’s wife from Koffee With Karan to promote Alia Bhatt

Filmmaker Karan Johar has often faced allegations of demeaning actors on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. Many had blamed his controversial chat show for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such was the trolling faced by Karan that the celebrated filmmaker had to go off social media for several as tens of thousands of his fans unfollowed him. Three years later, Karan has found himself in a spot of bother again because of another Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. This was after a clip from an old episode of Koffee With Karan resurfaced on social media site, Reddit, with claim that Karan had removed the embarrassing portion from his chat show since Mira had dared to expose his biases for Alia Bhatt and Rnabir Kapoor.

In the video, shared on Reddit, Mira Rajput could be seen asking Karan to rank a list of actors according to their acting talents. She said, “Rank in order od talent. I will ask one of your questions. Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer (Singh), Sidharth (Malhotra), Arjun (Kapoor), and Aditya (Roy Kapur).”

Shaid, who was seated next to his wife, reacted with surprise after he did not find his name in the list read out by Mira. He asked, “Why am I not in the list.”

Mira promptly replied, “Because he (Karan) he never mentions you in any of his lists.”

Mira’s outspoken response left Karan stunned as he reacted in disbelief. Mira was referring to Karan’s habit of asking his guests to rank actors or actresses according to their talent.

The video evoked strong reactions from netizens with many accusing Karan of removing the clip from the show that was broadcast on Hotstar. One wrote, “Because karan wants to spread the best actor Ranbir and best actress alia narrative. After performances like haider and Udta Punjab most people would rank shahid higher.” Another commented, “Shahid is a better actor than RK. RK can’t pull a haider or kaminey. All of the Ranbir’s roles can be done by Shahid, except Barfi may be. That’s why he is never on the list.”

However, there were some, who said that the clip being shared was included in the chat show at the time of its broadcast and allegations against Karan did not hold water. “This bit was in the episode when I saw it,” wrote a user on Reddit.