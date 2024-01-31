Virat Kohli’s brother hits out at Indian media for fake news about mother

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli has hit out at the Indian media for running fake stories about their mother’s health. Vikas took to social media to reject claims about his mother’s health.

He said that there was no truth in media reports about his mother’s health.

“Hello everyone, I’ve noticed that there is this fake news about our mom’s health been circulating around,” he wrote on Instagram

Vikas added, “Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone and also the media not to spread such news without proper information.”

The BCCI had earlier said that Kohli requested to be withdrawn from the first two Tests against England, citing personal reasons.

A statement by the BCCI had read, “Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.

“The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.”

The BCCI had requested the media and fans to ‘respect Virat Kohli’s privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.’

India had lost the first Test against England in an extraordinary fashion, trailing the series 0-1