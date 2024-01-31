“BJP’s ‘eliminate opposition cell'”: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at ED, CBI and Income Tax agencies after Hemant Soren’s arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the central government agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax department calling them the ‘eliminate opposition cell’ of the BJP. Gandhi’s hard-hitting note for these agencies came soon after the ED arrested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.



“ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP’s ‘eliminate opposition cell’. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power,” Gandhi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi.

Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

There are speculations that the ED will also arrest AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha polls. The agency has already issued its fifth summon to Kejriwal in Delhi’s liquor scam case. Kejriwal has reportedly been asked to appear before the agency on 2 February.