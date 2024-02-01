Panchayat Season 3 Release Date: Amazon Prime Video Drops Major Hint On Release of Panchayat Season 3 Starring Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik

Panchayat Season 3 Release Date: There have been intense speculations over the release of the season three of the popular Amazon Prime Video series, Panchayat. The series, which first caught the imagination of OTT consumers with its first season, took its popularity to new heights with its second series. It’s not surprising why speculations surrounding the release of Panchayat Season 3 Release Date have set the internet on fire.



The central theme of this drama series focuses on the life of a Panchayat (village civic administration) secretary played by Jitendra Kumar and his struggles to adjust in the rural setting. Neena Gupta plays the character of the village head even though her husband, Raghuvir Yadav, discharges her duties for all practical purposes.

The season 2 saw a dramatic end with the tragic death of the solider son of the deputy head of the village, played by Faisal Malik. This has further prompted many to speculate if Malik’s character will see a new twist in season 3.

Local MLA Chandra Kishore, portrayed by Pankaj Jha, was stopped from attending the funeral of the soldier from Phulera village since he had insulted Faisal Malik earlier when he along with Yadav and Chandan Roy (Jitendra’s assistant) went to the former’s house seeking funds for the dilapidated road in the village.

Fans of this series are also seemingly interested in the brewing silent romance between Jitendra Kumar’s character and Sanvikaa, who plays the role of the daughter of Raghuvir Yadan and Neena Gupta.

It was first widely reported that the Panchayat season 3 will be released in December. However, the makers of the series did not confirm the news. The speculative release date then became 26 January. However, once again, there was no news from Amazon Prime and the series was not released on that day.

Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series boasts a talented cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvi, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik, and Sunita Rajwar.