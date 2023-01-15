Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI century record as India thrash Sri Lanka by 317 runs; Mohammed Siraj wreaks havoc with bowling

Virat Kohli on Sunday scored 46th ODI century as India defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs to win the series 3-0. This also meant that Kohli has now broken Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring 20 ODI centuries while playing in India. Kohli now has 21 tons scored on the Indian soil.

Batting first, India piled up 390-5 with Kohli scoring his 46th century in just 74 balls. He remained not out at 166 from 110 balls. Shubman Gill made 116 from 97 balls, while Rohit Sharma chipped in with 42.

In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 73 runs in 22 overs.

Mohammed Siraj was the tormentor-in-chief as he picked up four wickets. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav shared two wickets each.

Tendulkar played 463 ODI matches to score his 49 centuries and 200 Test matches for his 51 centuries in the longer format of the game.

In contrast, Kohli has played just 266 ODI matches to score 45 hundreds. He has scored 27 Test centuries in 102 matches.