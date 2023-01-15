68 dead after plane carrying 72 people crashes in Nepal

At least 68 people are feared dead after a plane carrying 72 people crashed in Nepal on Sunday. This is the deadliest aviation disaster in Nepal for more than 30 years.



According to the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority, a total of 72 people including four crew members were onboard the flight when the Yeti Airlines flight crashed into a 300-metre gorge at the site in Pokhara in central Nepal. They included 53 Nepalese, 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, 1 Australian, 1 Argentinan, 1 Irish and 1 French passenger.

The plane had left Kathmandu and was on its way to Pokhara, which is a popular gateway to the Himalayan mountains for religious pilgrims and international trekkers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”