Irfan Pathan raises questions on selection criteria after Sarfaraz Khan ignored for Australia series, other former players left perplexed

Several former India cricketers have raised questions on the BCCI’s decision to not include Sarfaraz Khan in the team against the upcoming home series against New Zealand.



Leading the voice of dissent was former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who tweeted, “Ranji trophy performances should be the first criteria for test selections!”

Former India opener, Akash Chopra wrote on Twitter, “There was a bit of an opening in the Test squad…was hoping that Sarfaraz will make it to the squad. He’s done everything that one could do to deserve a call-up. #IndvAus.”

Spare a thought for Sarfaraz khan. I don’t understand what else he needs to do to get into the test team #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle too tweeted, “Very hard on Sarfaraz Khan who has literally broken the door down in first class cricket. You can’t do more than he has.”

This was after the BCCI announced the team for the first two Test against Australia, ignoring the exceptional performance by Sarfaraz Khan in domestic cricket. Netizens too questioned the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah back in the team without proving their mettle in domestic cricket after a long break. Others asked why the BCCI was persisting with KL Rahul despite his poor run with the bat.

Khan has scored 12 centuries in his last 34 innings with an average of 108.34.