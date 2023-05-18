Virat Kohli scores another IPL century to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to emphatic win against Sunrisers Hyderabad; Gautam Gambhir, Naveen ul Haq trigger meme fest

Virat Kohli on Thursday proved one more time why he’s arguably the greatest living cricketer in the world as he guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to an emphatic win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. Kohli’s century knock prompted his fans to flood social media with hilarious memes aimed at Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq.

Needing 187 to win, Kohli and Faf Du Plessis added 172 runs for the opening wicket in 17.2 overs before the former India skipper lost his wicket while trying to hit another six at the mid-on boundary. He had completed his sixth IPL century by hitting a massive six in the same over.

The RCB won the match by eight wickets with four balls to spare. With today’s century, Kohli has joined Chris Gayle to become only the second player in the IPL history to have the most number of IPL centuries.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen had scored a fine century for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but his efforts were futile as the SRH bowlers failed to contain the RCB batters namely Kohli and Du Plessis.

Kohli was declared Player Of The Match. Reacting to his record-equalling innings, Kohli said, “Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf has been on a different level. I’ve had a quiet couple of matches. The way I was striking in the nets wasn’t transitioning into the middle. I personally have never looked at my past records and did not think much about their record against us. I put myself under so much stress already that I forget that I have scored 6 centuries in IPL. I don’t care what anyone says on the outside. I’ve never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It’s Test cricket coming up after the IPL so have to stay true to my technique and be positive.”

Meanwhile, netizens wasted no time in sharing hilarious memes targeting Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq, both of whom are associated with Lucknow Super Giants. Both Haq and Gambhir were engaged in a bitter fight with Kohli in an IPL match a few days ago. Although Kohli moved on but Haq and Gambhir continued to take veiled dig at Kohli through social media posts.

Kohli’s fans used the opportunity to hit back at Gambhir and Haq.