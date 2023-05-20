Manchester City wins 5th Premier League title in 6 years after Arsenal lose

Manchester City on Saturday won the English Premier League football title after Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest 0-1. This is the third time that Manchester City have been declared Premier League champions in a row and fifth time in six years.



Pep Guardiola’s side has been unstoppable this season and are serious contender to win three trophies after they routed Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final 5-1 on aggregate. They’ve also secured a place in the FA cup finals scheduled to be held next month.

Manchester City’s rivals, Manchester United are the only team to achieve this feat in 1998-99 season.

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup finals, while they lock horns with Inter Milan for a European glory.

Manchester City will face Chelsea in their next match on Sunday.

Manchester City have accumulated 85 points from 35 matches while Arsenal only have 81 points from 37 outings. Arsenal led the table for most of part of the season but their performance took a mysterious dip as the season came to an end.