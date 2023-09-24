Viral video: Karishma Mehta once audaciously said that she ‘randomly and out of the blue stumbled upon the idea of Humans of Bombay’

Humans of Bombay’s Karishma Mehta has continued to hit headlines, all for the wrong reasons after she was called out for hypocrisy. This was after Mehta’s platform, a copy of Humans of New York, recently filed a copyright infringement case against ‘People of India’ storytelling platform. The development prompted Humans of New York’s founder, Brandon Stanton, to publicly attack Humans of Bombay for its audacity to file a case against People of India for stealing the concept of storytelling when it had stolen the same concept from Humans of New York. Now, an old video of Mehta has emerged in which she was audaciously claiming to ‘randomly’ and ‘out of the blue’ ‘stumble upon’ the idea of Humans of Bombay.



As expected, Mehta has found herself at the centre of intense trolling, once again.

In the viral video, Mehta could be seen boasting how her idea was original. “..Completely randomly and out of the blue, I stumbled upon the idea of Humans of Bombay and I started it and it clicked. That period was high of its own. To start something new and exciting to get featured in a publication to be known was amazing.”

She then went on to boast about her interview with Alia Bhatt after watching Dear Zindagi, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Mehta’s new video evoked hilarious reactions from users on X, formerly known as Twitter. User Ruth wrote, “When you tell a lie hundreds of time, it doesn’t classify as a lie anymore.”

User Pradeep commented, “Fraudulent Mehta.”

“When people bluntly lie then it’s time to unforgive them,” commented Harsh Kothari.

Reacting to the news of Humans of Bombay filing a copyright infringement case against People of India, Humans of New York creator, Brandon Stanton, had taken a dig at Mehta by reminding how her own platform had stolen the concept of his storytelling concept. Stanton wrote, “I’ve stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they’ve monetized far past anything I’d feel comfortable doing on HONY. But you can’t be suing people for what I’ve forgiven you for.”

This opened a floodgate of sorts on social media as users began to roast Mehta for her hypocrisy.