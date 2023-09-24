India beat Australia by 99 runs in second ODI

India on Sunday defeated Australia by 99 runs in the rain-affected second One Day International, taking 2-0 lead in the series.

Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 399-5 in 50 overs with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scoring centuries. Gill made 104 in 97 balls, while Iyer was out for 105 in 90 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was unbeaten at 72 from 37 balls, while KL Rahul contributed with with 52 from 38 balls.

Austra were bowled out for 217 in 28.2 overs after the target was revised to 317 in 30 overs due to rains.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each while, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets and one wicket respectively.