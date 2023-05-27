Vicky Kaushal reacts after being pushed away by Salman Khan’s security at IIFA event

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has broken his silence after a a viral showed how he was pushed away by Salman Khan’s security at he IIFA event in Abu Dhabi.

In the viral video, Vicky was seen obliging his fans with a selfie without realising that Salman was walking towards him with his security cover. He was rudely moved aside to give way to Salman, who appeared to give him a cold shoulder. The development triggered a war of sorts on social media between the fans of the two stars.

However, Vicky has finally broken his silence, saying that there was no truth to what was being interpreted from the viral video.

“Some times, things go out of control and there are too much unnecessary conversations. Things are not what they seem sometimes in the video. There’s no point talking about it,” Vicky told news agency PTI.

VIDEO | “Things were not actually as they seemed sometimes on the video; there is no point in talking about it”: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal to PTI on him being ‘pushed’ by Salman Khan’s security at IIFA Awards 2023. pic.twitter.com/2PkLtq18g1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2023

Vicky is married to Katrina Kaif, who was rumoured to be on of Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriends.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the whole controversy;

For those who are crying. He’s #SalmanKhan. He has even overshadowed SRK in srk films. So yeah Vicky is still a kid. Plus, It was not Salman’s fault. He was just coming. He didn’t do anything. ❤️ https://t.co/aoNmrRYsOk pic.twitter.com/0XZqQWDGQK — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 🚬 (@Steve_SKFan) May 26, 2023

Now feeling bad for those stupid fan who dared to talk bad about salman and call vicky angel 😂👀 #Salmankhan pic.twitter.com/L5lVKWJCLZ — JacquelinexsalmanFAN (@Lindaxlove) May 26, 2023

Lmao Salman-Vicky.

They treating Vicky like some sadakchaap guy😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UnJts6ZZV6 — Akash (@ExpctTheUnxpctd) May 25, 2023

PR of Vicky kaushal/Katrina are now paying people to remove this video. Instant bollywood and manav mangani have already removed the video. Their PR also paying money to media to create fake narrative that it was #SalmanKhan‘s fault but in reality Salman didn’t nothing here. pic.twitter.com/yIAWk9zSyg — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 🚬 (@Steve_SKFan) May 26, 2023

Salman was later seen to be hugging Vicky at the same event.