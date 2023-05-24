Twitter erupts with Ambani jokes after Mumbai Indians destroy Lucknow Super Giants’ dream to reach IPL final; Nita Ambani seen speaking to Gautam Gambhir after match

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs as they kept their hopes for another IPL final alive. Wednesday’s humiliating defeat dashed LSG’s hopes to reach the IPL final. However, the outcome of the match triggered hilarious Ambani jokes as netizens targeted the owners of Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, who’s often seen cheering her team in the ground, was seen speaking to the LSG mentor, Gautam Gambhir, after the match.
Mumbai Indians

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 182-8 in 20 overs with Cameron Green emerging as the top-scorer after he played a knock of 41 runs from 23 balls.

In reply, LSG were bowled out for 101 runs in 16.3 overs with the side from Lucknow three batters through run-out. These run-outs prompted Twitter users to crack Ambani jokes.

One wrote, “1 minute silence for those who think Mi won this match under the captaincy of Rohit sharma.. Real captain was Ambani ji…#LSGvMI.”

Another user questioned the umpiring during the match as he wrote, “Such a poor umpiring in this match, 4 wrong decisions against the Mumbai Indians. If this decision would gone in favour of Mumbai Indians then people already started jokes of Ambani. #MIvsLSG.”

Mumbai Indians have won this coveted title on for record five times. They will now meet Gujarat Titans to secure a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

