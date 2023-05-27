Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma look dejected after Mumbai Indians crash out of IPL 2023, Akash Ambani shares smile with Sachin Tendulkar as Shubman Gill dominates play

Mumbai Indians on Friday suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans as they failed to secure a place in the final. Nita Ambani’s IPL team were left devastated as the defending IPL champions from Gujarat inflicted a 62-run defeat on them. The defeat left Nita Ambani and skipper Rohit Sharma dejected as both looked shell-shocked after the match. Nita’s son, Akash Ambani, was, however, seen exchanging a smile with Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, and former India batter, Sachin Tendulkar. The star of the match was Shubman Gill, who scored 129 from just 60 balls for Gujarat Titans.



Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted a total of 233-3 with Gill leading the charge for the defending champions.

Mumbai Indians simply choked in their run chase and were bowled out for 171.

Reacting to his team’s humiliating defeat, Sharma said, “It was a great total, Shubman batted really well. The wicket was really good. They got 25 extra, and with the batting we had we were quite positive when we went in. Couldn’t stitch enough partnerships. Green and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We spoke about giving it a good crack, we lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay and did not get the momentum when chasing a target like that.

“We have been talking about adapting to different conditions and different situations. I won’t look into that, we did not play well to win the game. Playing this game and qualifying as 3rd gives us a lot of confidence, our batting has been the biggest positive, some of the younger players especially and take it to next season and see what you can do. Got to give credit to Shubman, he is in great form and I hope he continues that. Gujarat played well. Credit to them.”



Nita Ambani, who’s often been seen cheering for her side during their matches, was visibly dejected after the match. Her son, however, appeared relatively more relaxed as he exchanged smiles with the likes of Tendulkar and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.