Umran Malik bowls second-fastest delivery in IPL history; who holds record for fastest delivery?

Umran Malik on Thursday broke his own previous record to bowl the second-fastest delivery in the IPL history during a match between Surinsers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Malik’s team lost by 21 runs, but the Jammu express hit media headlines once again for his blistering pace. One of his deliveries clocked a speed of 157km/h, beating Umran’s previous fastest delivery, bowled at a speed of 154km/h.

Umran was once again very expensive and did not take any wicket but many of his deliveries clocked in excess of 150 km/h. While Umran’s 157km/h delivery is the fastest in the current season, it was the second-fastest delivery in the entire history of the IPL. The fastest-ever delivery bowled by a bowler in the IPL was Australia’s Shaun Tait, who bowled with a speed of 157.7 km/h.

As expected, netizens reacted with plenty of plaudits for the emerging fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir.

Don’t care about the Economic Rate. Go for 160 boy. You are the future 🥵🔥 #UmranMalik — Sathish (@Sathish_017) May 5, 2022

1⃣5⃣7⃣ kph 🔥🔥🔥 Umran Malik has just bowled the fastest ball of #IPL2022! pic.twitter.com/xfNcbOabdd — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik bowled 157 Kmph delivery – Fastest delivery of this IPL 2022. Unbelievable. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 5, 2022

Many believe that Umran could soon break the record of the fastest-ever delivery held by Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar in the ongoing IPL. Akhtar had bowled the fastest delivery, bowled at 161 km/h in the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs on Thursday. Batting first, Delhi Capitals made 207-3 with David Warned playing a knock of 92 runs. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only make 186-8 in 20 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Willamson said after the match, “Umran has been a fantastic find. Things can change quickly if we put things together.”

David Warner was declared Player Of The Match.