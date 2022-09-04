Twitter explodes with conspiracy theories as netizens suspect foul play behind Cyrus Mistry’s death

The tragic death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry has stunned many Indians with politicians and industrialists reacting in shock. Mistry was killed in a road accident as he travelled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his Mercedes car. His driver and one other person travelling with Mistry were injured and have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. However, Twitter had exploded with conspiracy theories as many netizens suspected foul play behind Mistry’s death.

Mistry was ousted unceremoniously as the chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. He had challenged the Tata Board’s decision in court but even the Supreme Court upheld his sacking.

Twitter user Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi wrote, “Seems conspiracy @ETNOWlive reported recent article on 12th August of Tata Group will and successor after Shri Ratan Tata. SC dismissed Cyrus Mistry review petitions on 19th May recently and he was going to challenge it again if I am not wrong. Seems conspiracy to me.”

User M Raj wrote, “Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident. #OmShanti Not making any allegation or conspiracy theory but do you know “road accidents” are the safest and proven way of eliminating rival, opponent, enemy or an important witness etc? Have seen hundred such cases.”

User Pankaj Maru asked, “Hard to believe Cyrus Mistry died in road accident or was there some conspiracy?”

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit a divider in the Palghar district in Maharashtra.

Mistry’s father had died in June this year at the age of 93. Ratan Tata has not reacted to Mistry’s death yet.