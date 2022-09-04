“Devastating News”: Condolences pour in for Cyrus Mistry after his tragic death in road accident

Condolences have been pouring in for Cyrus Mistry after the former Chairman of Tata Sons died in a car accident near Mumbai. Mistry died after his Mercedes car hit a divider in Paldhar in Maharashtra. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.



NCP Member of Parliament and Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule tweeted, “Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus.”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “I only met Cyrus Mistry once. He was all dignity and class. Can’t believe he is gone.”

Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear that #CyrusMistry is no more. His tragic accident is shocking. He was a great human being and a thorough gentleman, will miss his ever-smiling presence. Prayers for the departed soul , Om Shanti.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, “Shocked and sad to hear the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death in a road accident. Prayers for him, heartfelt condolences to his family and friends to cope with this tragic loss. Gone too soon, rest in peace.”

Industrialist Harash Goenka wrote, “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.”

Two others travelling with Mistry including his driver sustained injuries and have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat for treatment.

Mistry was unceremoniously from the post of Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. He had challenged the decision in court but the Supreme Court termed his sacking legal.