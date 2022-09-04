Madhya Pradesh Karni Sena leader Rohit Singh Rajput stabbed to death; murder captured on camera

Madhya Pradesh Karni Sena leader Rohit Singh Rajput has been stabbed to death with his murder being captured on camera. The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder. He was killed in Itarsi area of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night.

Three people arrested so far have been identified as Rahul Rajput, Ankit Bhat and Ishu Malviya. The police blamed personal enmity as the reason for Rajput’s death.

The video of the 28-year-old right-wing Hindu group’s leader being stabbed multiple times has gone viral on social media platforms.

Karni Sena has earned notoriety for its violent threats against Bollywood stars in the past. One of its leaders had famously threatened to chop off the nose of Deepika Padukone for her role in film Padmaavat.

The group has enjoyed the patronage of the BJP, which governs Madhya Pradesh.