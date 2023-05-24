Karnataka CM, Deputy CM urged to ensure notorious fake news peddler Rishi Bagree’s arrest for sharing fake news with aim to create unrest in state

Netizens have urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to ensure an immediate arrest of pro-BJP fake news peddler, Rishi Bagree, after the latter shared a fake news with an intention to create unrest in the southern Indian state.



Bagree, a notorious fake news peddler, shared a video of a fight between two individuals with a misleading claim that the fight was triggered by a Karnataka resident refusing to pay for ‘electricity now onwards as per Congress Guarantee.’

Also Read: “We will not tolerate moral policing”: Karnataka’s new Deputy CM DK Shivakumar issues warning to Hindutva fanatics

Bagree, who claims to reside in Trinamool Congress-ruled Kolkata, wrote, “Electricity officials are attacked by local residents in Karnataka when they came for meter reading. Residents says that they won’t pay from electricity now onwards as per Congress Guarantee.”

Bagree decided to share the video originally posted by a journalist with deliberate mischief even though the reporter in question had not claimed anything linked to the Congress’ election promise on the electricity tarrif.

Journalist Amit Upadhye had first shared the video with a caption that read, “Police case registered against a consumer in #Koppal district after he refuses to pay bills & attacked #GESCOM official.”

Journalist Anusha Ravi Sood shared a video of Koppal top cop, who said that the accused, Chandrashekhar Hiremath, had pending electricity bills amounting to Rs. 9,000. His electricity was supplied over non-payment but the accused restored his power supply illegally. Hiremath attacked the authorities when they questioned him about his illegal act.

Misleading claim by @rishibagree. Here’s what Koppal SP said about the incident, “Chandrashekhar Hiremath had pending electricity bill of Rs 9000. GESCOM had disconnected supply over dues. He illegally restored power supply. When questioned by authorities, he assaulted them.” https://t.co/EMDW9Mc4Ct pic.twitter.com/BaJd0Ueuua — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) May 24, 2023

As expected, Bagree’s act angered a lot of Twitter users as they tagged Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to take urgent action against him.

To all the Karnataka Congress leaders Specially @siddaramaiah ji @DKShivakumar ji @PriyankKharge ji , please take action on this fake news spreader @rishibagree pic.twitter.com/RMVoMXyc3B — Dis’Qualified Bole Bharat (@bole_bharat) May 24, 2023

@rishibagree Please stop spreading fake news about our state. The video you have shared is related to a different matter and is clarified by the police. All the guarantees promised by @INCKarnataka will be implemented and pro people governance will be delivered. https://t.co/Gq1ChnPj8w pic.twitter.com/QAOWxj3eeI — Yashas Srinivas (@Yashasss) May 24, 2023

Rishi ,

Please delete your tweet, it’s misinformation. The actual issue the man has is with the bjp government’s negligence of work. Post an apology or face legal action. @CPBlr @DgpKarnataka @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar @CybercrimeCID https://t.co/FWOGGmhNhm — Rahul Mk | ರಾಹುಲ್ ಮನೋಜ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ (@RahulManojkumar) May 24, 2023

No need to seek deletion Straight legal action is needed against fake news dispenser @rishibagree — Dharmasthapana✋ (@jaysusri1) May 24, 2023

Warnings will not be going to work for Spreading Misinformation by RW like @rishibagree,Actions should be taken similar to TN Government as they arrested Manish Kashyap for Spreading Fake Information then only one will stop from sharing Fake Information https://t.co/AYDwR2FZLV — Adani_sey_Modi_ka_Kya_Rishta_haii? (@ABID_GEMINI) May 24, 2023

Shivakumar had recently issued stern warning to Hindutva fanatics intending to disturb communal harmony in the state. It remains to be seen if the newly-formed Karnataka government will move swiftly to arrest a notorious fake news peddler.

Not too long ago, the Tamil Nadu Police had acted swiftly to arrest another pro-BJP fake news peddler, Manish Kashyap, and booked him under the NSA Act after he posted a fake video to create unrest in Tamil Nadu.