Karnataka CM, Deputy CM urged to ensure notorious fake news peddler Rishi Bagree’s arrest for sharing fake news with aim to create unrest in state

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Netizens have urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to ensure an immediate arrest of pro-BJP fake news peddler, Rishi Bagree, after the latter shared a fake news with an intention to create unrest in the southern Indian state.
Rishi Bagree

Bagree, a notorious fake news peddler, shared a video of a fight between two individuals with a misleading claim that the fight was triggered by a Karnataka resident refusing to pay for ‘electricity now onwards as per Congress Guarantee.’

Also Read: “We will not tolerate moral policing”: Karnataka’s new Deputy CM DK Shivakumar issues warning to Hindutva fanatics

Bagree, who claims to reside in Trinamool Congress-ruled Kolkata, wrote, “Electricity officials are attacked by local residents in Karnataka when they came for meter reading. Residents says that they won’t pay from electricity now onwards as per Congress Guarantee.”

Bagree decided to share the video originally posted by a journalist with deliberate mischief even though the reporter in question had not claimed anything linked to the Congress’ election promise on the electricity tarrif.

Journalist Amit Upadhye had first shared the video with a caption that read, “Police case registered against a consumer in #Koppal district after he refuses to pay bills & attacked #GESCOM official.”

Journalist Anusha Ravi Sood shared a video of Koppal top cop, who said that the accused, Chandrashekhar Hiremath, had pending electricity bills amounting to Rs. 9,000. His electricity was supplied over non-payment but the accused restored his power supply illegally. Hiremath attacked the authorities when they questioned him about his illegal act.

As expected, Bagree’s act angered a lot of Twitter users as they tagged Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to take urgent action against him.

Shivakumar had recently issued stern warning to Hindutva fanatics intending to disturb communal harmony in the state. It remains to be seen if the newly-formed Karnataka government will move swiftly to arrest a notorious fake news peddler.

Not too long ago, the Tamil Nadu Police had acted swiftly to arrest another pro-BJP fake news peddler, Manish Kashyap, and booked him under the NSA Act after he posted a fake video to create unrest in Tamil Nadu.

Previous articleChennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to reach IPL final, Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts to speculations on retirement
Next articleTwitter erupts with Ambani jokes after Mumbai Indians destroy Lucknow Super Giants’ dream to reach IPL final; Nita Ambani seen speaking to Gautam Gambhir after match

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR