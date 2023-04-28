“This is too difficult to watch”: Protesting wrestlers receive support from Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan after Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj Chopra

Tennis star Sania Mirza has thrown her weight behind the women wrestlers, who’ve been protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually exploiting female athletes. Also extending his support was former India cricketer Irfan Pathan. Sania’s open support for the protesting wrestlers came hours after Olympic Gold medallists Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra took to social media to express their solidarity for those staging protests in India’s national capital.



Sania said that seeing wrestlers staging protests was ‘difficult to watch.’

“As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations.I hope whatever the truth is justice is served.. sooner rather than later,” Sania wrote.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan too tweeted in support of the wrestlers as he wrote, “Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us.”

Earlier, Chopra had taken to Twitter to issue a long statement in support of protesting wrestlers many of whom have brought glory for the country in the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.