“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets”: Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers

Olympic Gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has come out in the open to support wrestlers, who’ve been staging protests against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexually exploiting women athletes.

Chopra took to Twitter to share his statement on the protesting wrestlers as he wrote, “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud.”

Chopra said that ‘as a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not.’

“What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.”

Chopra’s support for wrestlers came hours after another Olympic Gold medallist Indian athlete, Abhinav Bindra extended his support to those demanding action against the BJP MP, accused of sexually exploiting Indian athletes.

Bindra had written, “As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration.

“My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes’ concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in.”

Some of India’s celebrated wrestlers have been staging protests in the national capital demanding action against Singh, who headed the Indian wrestling body and belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, the BJP.