Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case; late actress’ mother reacts

A CBI court on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case triggering angry reactions from the late actress’ mother. Special judge AS Sayyad, while delivering his verdict, said that Sooraj was being acquitted due to paucity of evidence against him.

Reacting to the CBI court’s verdict, Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, said, “The court is saying no evidence. How can that be? I’m sure CBI did not submit evidence. I told them to take it from Juhu. It is not shocking. It was not 306, it is 302. It helps me now.”

Khan said that she will approach the high court and even Supreme Court even if it meant that she had to work harder. “Jiah will get justice,” she said.

Background

Jiah, 25, who was reportedly four-weeks pregnant and had allegedly aborted the foetus before she took the extreme step, had met Sooraj through Facebook in 2012 and their friendship blossomed into an intimate relationship.

That day (June 3, 2013), Jiah had left Sooraj’s home where she had stayed with him for two-three days.

She and Sooraj had a bitter exchange of words on their mobile phones with she accusing him of lying about his ‘meeting with a common lady friend’.

Enraged by her continuous messages in this connection, Sooraj deleted Jiah’s BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) account from his mobile, the CBI said.

Later, Jiah called him at midnight and another verbal duel occurred between them which lasted for around 400 pulses, and he had sent certain “abusive and accusatory” text messages from his mobile to her.

When her mother Rabiya returned home, she found Jiah hanging from the bedroom ceiling fan and informed the police.

In October 2013, Rabiya had petitioned the Bombay High Court, alleging that her daughter had been murdered and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The CBI filed a chargesheet in 2015 accusing Sooraj of abetment of suicide.