Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Indian cricket board on Tuesday said that Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid had tested positive for coronavirus just before the Asia Cup competition, to be held in Dubai.



A statement from the board said, “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.”

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that Dravid was ‘under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms.’

“He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Shah said.

The rest of the team will assemble in the UAE today.

India are expected to meet arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August.