Sonali Phogat, former Bigg Boss contestant and TikTok star, found dead in Goa

Former Bigg Boss contestant and BJP candidate in 2019 Haryana assembly elections, Sonali Phogat, has been found dead in Goa. She was 41.

The Goa Police said that they had launched an investigation into Sonali’s death.

She is believed to have attended a party in north Goa earlier.

Sonali had contestant the last Haryana assembly polls unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket from Adampur constituency against Kuldeep Bishnoi.

She had later taken part in the reality show, Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman Khan.

In her last Instagram post, Sonali had posted a video of herself with a Bollywood song playing in the background.