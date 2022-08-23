Telangana BJP leader Raja Singh arrested for derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad

The police in Telangana have arrested the BJP leader, Raja Singh, for making objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



P Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad, said that Singh’s arrest came after a case was registered against him for hurting religious sentiments.

People are protesting at commissioner office after BJP MLA Raja Singh using abusive language for #ProphetMuhammad People are demanding to #ArrestRajaSingh pic.twitter.com/YKHSYJYIMr — Bashir Ahmad (@BasirMkOfficial) August 23, 2022

According to reports, angry Muslims had launched protests demanding Singh’s arrest. A group of protesters had also staged a sit-in outside the office of the city Police Commissioner CV Anand on Monday night.

Singh was taken into preventive custody on Friday after he arrived at the venue of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s comedy show demanding its cancellation.

Also Read: Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Muhammad, says her ‘loose tongue’ set country on fire

Singh’s arrest has taken place just weeks after BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma triggered global controversy with her comments against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The BJP was forced to suspend Sharma from the primary membership of the party.