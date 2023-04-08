Tale of two videos, Aryan Khan wows fans as Shah Rukh Khan’s son bestows extraordinary respect to Salman Khan at Nita Ambani’s party

Aryan Khan has emerged as a new heartthrob after his unfortunate encounter with the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2021. The 25-year-old son of India’s biggest star, Shah Rukh Khan, has become new internet sensation after he was seen bestowing an extraordinary respect to Salman Khan at a function organised by Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law Nita Ambani recently. In another video, Aryan was seen respectfully walking with his sister Suhana as both posed for camera in front of paparazzi.



The occasion was the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai when stars from around the world descended in Mumbai. Some of the notable names were Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss among others. Aryan arrived with his mother Gauri and sister Suhana. Also arriving at the venue around the same time was Shah Rukh’s friend Salman. As expected, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and children decided to pose for the camera along with Salman.

Once the formalities were completed, Aryan and Salman posed for the camera together. However, Aryan left the venue, he bowed in respect to Salman while placing his hand over his chest in a mark of huge respect for Salman. The extraordinary gesture by Aryan for Salman left fans overwhelmed as they showered praises on King Khan’s son.

The way aryan khan is giving respect to #SalmanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArJMZqP9Vh — Sarmad ,Salman (@Sarmadsalmanfan) March 31, 2023

The way @iamsrk’s son Aryan Khan comes he show a lot of respect to Salman Khan. pic.twitter.com/XNvyHC73Uz — Semsem 🦅 (@Aasmaaa_akk) March 31, 2023





The way Aryan showed respect for Salman Khan. You can tell SRK has raised his kids really well. This was very pure and heartfelt ❤️pic.twitter.com/waLzl49zBV — Gurdeep ᴿᶜᴮ⚡️ (@oyegurdeeps) March 31, 2023

In another video from the same event, Aryan was seen walking with his sister Suhana, who was dressed in a saree and a backless blouse. Fans praised Aryan for the way he was being careful in not touching the exposed back of his sister.

You can’t question the upbringing of Aryan Khan , he is raised by the best parents. Period.pic.twitter.com/I277mN0uTo — Shah Rukh Khan Fc – Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) April 2, 2023

Aryan was arrested from a Goa-bound ship in a fake drug racket case by a controversial NCB officer, Sameer Wankhede. He had to spend nearly a month in jail but was later acquitted of all charges.