Video of Dalai Lama asking child to suck his tongue causes furore, Buddhist leader slammed for ‘disgusting’ act

Buddhist leader Dalai Lama asking a child to suck his tongue at a public event has caused a widespread furore on the internet with many branding the controversial monk’s act ‘disgusting.’ This was after a video of Dalai Lama asking a child to suck his tongue was shared on Twitter.



In the video, the Buddhist monk could be seen sticking his tongue out in front of a young child as he asked him to suck his tongue.

Sharing the video, Twitter user Joost Broekers wrote, “So the Dalai Lama is kissing an Indian boy at a Buddhist event and even tries to touch his tongue. He actually says “suck my tongue”. Now why would he do that?”

The video evoked angry reactions from netizens. One user wrote on Twitter, “These people are sick.” Another wrote, “Pedophilia club.” One user cited a Wikipedia article to write, “One of the rituals necessary in order for a future Dalai Lama to attain “enlightenment” involves molesting and raping 10-16 year old girls several times in all sorts of unnatural ways. No, I’m not making this up.”

“In terms of pedophilia, Dalai Lama is indeed the guru of the Biden family. Like Dalai insulting children from Lhasa and India, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, together with many other Democrats, are committing crimes against the American kids,” wrote another user.

The Buddhist monk or his associates have not issued any clarification or responded to the video. It remains to be seen what justification will Dalai Lama or his associates will come up to justify what’s being described as a disgusting act.