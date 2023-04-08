JSP Foundation to establish ‘Jindal Apna Ghar’ in Raigarh for elderly care and build modern centre for rehabilitation for divyang

JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, has announced the establishment of ‘Jindal Apna Ghar,’ a home for 150 underprivileged elderly persons in Raigarh.



The new centre, currently being built covering an area of 46,000 square feet in village Khairpur, will offer nutritious food, health facilities, yoga meditation and other amenities to enhance the quality of life for the elderly. It will also facilitate elderly people with 24-hour service, indoor games, gardening, and a library. The centre will also offer regular yoga and meditation sessions to promote a healthy and stress-free lifestyle.

The foundation said that a new building of 20,000 square feet will also be constructed as Jindal ASHA-The Hope, a Centre that rehabilitates Divyang children and connects them with the mainstream society for enabling them to face life in full steam.

The new facility will serve 200 children with special needs.

The Bhumi Pujan for these two projects were performed by OP Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Devi Jindal and JSP Foundation Chairperson Shallu Jindal. The target for opening the new facilities is 18 months from now.

They also laid the foundation stone for new building of OP Jindal School at Kunjemura in Tamnar block of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking on the occasion, OP Jindal Group’s Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Jindal stressed on the value of education in bringing social development. “Founder of OP Jindal Group Shri OP Jindal ji was always of the view that Education is the key to inclusive development of a Country. I am very happy that Shri Naveen Jindal and Smt. Shallu Jindal are taking forwards the vision of Shri OP Jindal ji for industry led holistic social development,” she said.

Shallu Jindal, for her part, said, “The Jindal Asha-The Hope Center is now providing rehabilitation support in addition to special education, physiotherapy, speech therapy, sensory integration therapy, and assistive devices for children having speech and hearing impairment and reduced mobility.

The Centre also provides pre-vocational skill training, paper recycling training, paper making, computer training, and sports training for the differently-abled. With the new building, all these facilities will be available to more no. of Divyang Jan in more integrated manner.”

She added, “We need to change the perception of the Society towards the People with special needs & we need to include them in every stream of social development.”

The new Jindal Asha the Hope Centre will impart training course approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) for the training of special children, including a Diploma in Special Education CP, a Diploma in Special Education HI, a Diploma in Hearing and Speech-Language Pathology, and Diploma in Special Education for Intellectual Disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP’s Chairman Naveen Jindal emphasized the JSP Group’s commitment to its social responsibilities following the path laid by the Founder of the Group Sri Omprakash Jindal and appreciated the efforts of JSP Foundation led by Ms Shallu Jindal to shape up the lives of millions of underprivileged and socially vulnerable.

“We need to intensify of our initiatives to augment the quality of life of elderly persons and ensure that they get the best of the Health care, Nutrition and Societal supports,” said Jindal.

“Jindal Apna Ghar will provide a home for active and happy elderly living, along with nutritious food, health facilities, 24-hour service staff, indoor games, gardening, song music, library, and more” said Shallu Jindal

OP Jindal School, Kunjemura is providing quality education to more than 1000 students in Tamnar area. JSP Foundation, with the support of JPL, will be constructing the new building of OP Jindal School with the built up area about 50000 sq ft.

“With the new building, the school will provide improved facilities for Quality education to students,” added Shallu Jindal.

OP Jindal School Kunjimera will have modern education facilities for 1350 students in the first phase. The same will be expanded further with addition of new students.

JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP Group, has been pursuing its mission of building an Inclusive India, focusing upon health care, quality education, skill education, special education sustainable livelihood options, sports art & culture aligning with 16 of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.