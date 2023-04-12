Tale of two tweets; Sonu Sood condemned for openly supporting notorious YouTuber Manish Kashyap but not naming Aryan Khan in support for Shah Rukh Khan’s son

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is facing widespread condemnation for his extraordinary support for notorious YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who’s facing charges of sedition by the Tamil Nadu Police. Eagled-eyed Twitterati have dug out his old tweet to highlight his alleged hypocrisy in his desperation to support a Hindutva hatemonger. One user reminded how Sonu was so scared that he did not even muster the courage to openly support Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan when he was released from a Mumbai jail. The actor, known for his charity work during the pandemic, has suddenly become a villain for indirectly implying that hating Muslims was akin to being a patriot.

Taking to Twitter, Sonu wrote, “As much as I know Manish Kashyap, he has always raised his voice for the welfare of the people of Bihar. Maybe he made some mistakes. But I can say with confidence that he fought only for the interest of the country. Nothing in our country is above justice and law. Whatever happens, will be right.”

जितना भी मैं मनीष कश्यप को जानता हूँ उसने हमेशा बिहार के लोगों के भले के लिए ही आवाज़ उठाई है। हो सकता है उस से कुछ गलती भी हुई हो। पर यह बात मैं यक़ीन से कह सकता हूँ कि वो देशहित के लिये ही लड़ा है। न्याय और क़ानून से ऊपर हमारे देश में कुछ नहीं। जो भी होगा सही ही होगा। 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2023

Sonu’s support for a known hatemonger evoked angry reactions from netizens with some even accusing him of receiving money to post a tweet in favour of Kashyap. Others pointed out Sonu’s hypocrisy by reminding that the actor had posted a cryptic tweet without taking Aryan Khan’s name when the latter was released from a Mumbai jail after being arrested in a fake drug racket case.

However, many Twitter users added, Sonu wasted no time in throwing his weight behind a YouTube, who is known for his Islamophobia and hatred for Bollywood’s Muslim actors namely Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan among others.

सोनू सूद ने कोरोना काल में जिन लोगों की “मदद” की थी और उनकी टीम ने सोशल मीडिया में जिनका प्रचार किया था, उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट क्यों डिलीट कर दिए? कोरोना काल में बनी ये आईडी रहस्यमय तरीक़े से ग़ायब हो गईं। मेरी 2020 की रिपोर्ट। pic.twitter.com/phnxEzLO6j — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) April 12, 2023

This tweet when Ryan Khan was arrested on fake charges. @SonuSood, despite of working with Shahrukh Khan and being close to him, did not know Aryan Khan perhaps. Could not support him openly. But he knows very well a hate monger, abuser and conspirator Manish Kashyap. #Thoo https://t.co/UTdWDg0TfM — Asrar (@AsrarBp) April 12, 2023

Apko sharam aani chahiye aap uska support kar rahe ho jo muslim ko hamesha gali bakata hai

Shahrukh Khan ka wife daughter son ko gali bakata hai — indiawale (@MohdAri28314215) April 12, 2023

श्रीमान @SonuSood जी,समाज के एक वर्ग विषेस एवम राष्ट्रपिता को गाली देना अगर देश हित के श्रेणी में आता है तो, मुझें ये कहते अफसोस नहीं देश ने तुम में गलत हीरो देख लिया। — Mehtab Khan मेहताब खान (💯 follow back) (@kemanshu2000) April 12, 2023

किसी ने सोचा आज तक सोनु सुद चुप क्यो थे ❓ ये ट्विट तो वो पहले भी कर सकते थे 🤔 सच यह है की सोनु सुद एक ” कलाकार ” हर एक ट्विट करने के पैसे लेते है आज मनीष कश्यप के तरफ से जैसा ही पैसा पहुचा होगा वैसा ही टन्न से ट्विट हो गया 🤣 वैसे सोनु भाई गांधी की लाश पर जश्न , दो राज्यो मे… pic.twitter.com/3c3BlsUlaV — Vinay Dubey (@the_VinayDubey) April 12, 2023

Kashyap was arrested by the Bihar Police for allegedly posting fake videos on the migrant Bihar workers in Tamil Nadu. He was later taken to Tamil Nadu, where he was booked under the draconian NSA.