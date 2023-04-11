Lord Rinku Singh’s confession, says Shah Rukh Khan’s video call left him red-faced, speechless after Suhana Khan’s ‘unreal’ note

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Lord Rinku Singh has become a household name ever since he scripted an extraordinary victory for his side against Gujarat Titans by hitting five sixes in the last over. The player from Uttar Pradesh has now revealed how a video call from KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan had left him red-faced. This was after Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan termed his knock ‘unreal’ in an Instagram post.

Speaking to a TV channel, Rinku revealed, “Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) had made a video call (after the match).”

When asked to reveal the content of his conversation, Rinku said, “Nothing much, he was congratulating me. I wasn’t able to speak since he’s such a big man. I was feeling shy.”

KKR needed 29 runs to win in the last over, but Rinku hit five huge sixes off the bowling of Yash Dayal to create history as he guided his side to an unprecedented victory. He was declared Player Of The Match for his gutsy unbeaten knock.

Cricketing greats had showered praises on his unbeaten knock of 48. Shah Rukh had taken to Twitter to call Rinku his ‘baby.’

“JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!” Shah Rukh had written on Twitter.

Responding to his team owner’s tweet, Rinku had tweeted, “Shah Rukh sir yaaar 🥹♥️ Love you sir & thank you for your constant support.”

Suhana had taken to Instagram to term Rinku’s knock ‘unreal.’

Rinku was born to a poor father, who worked as a delivery man in an LPG company by earning Rs. 10-12,000 a month. The KKR player had revealed how he was once offered a job as a cleaner but he refused to accept the job and decided to focus on cricket.