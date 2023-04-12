“My Lil Lady In Red”: Shah Rukh Khan becomes emotional on daughter Suhana Khan’s Maybelline debut; note melts netizens’ hearts

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday turned emotional as he shared a video of his daughter Suhan Khan’s modelling debut with famous beauty brand Maybelline. This was after Suhana dazzled in red dress in a super hot avatar as Maybelline announced its new faces to front its brand in India. They included Suhana, singer Ananya Birla, model Eksha Kerung and badminton champion PV Sindhu.

Sharing the video of the function, Suhana wrote on Instagram, “A dream come true! Thank you Maybelline New York for having me as your new face.”

She added, “Along with these lovely ladies Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerung and PV Sindhu.”

Speaking on the occasion, Suhana said that it was an honour for her to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after using its products for so many years.

Also Read: ‘Lord Rinku Singh’ gets special message from elated Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Pathaan actor sends cute note; Sachin Tendulkar hails powerful knock

A visibly emotional father, Shah Rukh, shared the video on Twitter and Instagram as he wrote, “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!!

Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! pic.twitter.com/tLnAQlXoTj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2023

Shah Rukh’s note left many of his fans emotional as they congratulated the famous actor for the proud moment. One user wrote, “You are raising your daughter with love, support & respect! Your dedication to nurturing, empowering, and guiding your daughter is truly inspiring Shahrukh.” Another commented, “Gorgeous, Confident and Sauve…!!Congratulations… Kudos to your upbringing and the soil you provided for this flower to bloom. God Bless.”

On the work front, Suhana will be making her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Jhanvi Kapoor.