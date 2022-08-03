Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says ‘pleasure’ to meet Nancy Pelosi; angry China hits back

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said that it was a pleasure to meet US Democrat Nancy Pelosi even as the controversial visit provoked China.



Tsai Ing-wen shared a series of photos of herself with Pelosi as she wrote, “A pleasure to meet with @SpeakerPelosi & recognise her longstanding support for #Taiwan. Your visit not only reflects strong #US congressional support for bilateral ties – it also sends a message to the world that democracies stand together in the face of common challenges.”

Pelosi’s visit had left China incensed as the Communist regime warned of terrible consequences for the US. Beijing said that it would hold a series of live-fire military drills in the air and sea around the island.

Taiwan said that this would violate the island’s sovereignty.

Many fear that the provocative visit by the US Speaker of the House may trigger World War III.

China treats Taiwan as a breakaway province, which it has vowed to retake even if it means using force. Taiwan has its own constitution, democratically-elected government and even three lakh active troops in its armed forces.