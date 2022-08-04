Don’t compare me with Neeraj Chopra: Tejaswin Shankar after winning Bronze medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games

India’s Tejaswin Shankar created history on Wednesday by winning the country’s first medal in the track and field event. He won a Bronze medal in High Jump. Immediately after creating history, the champion athlete said that he should not be compared with Neeraj Chopra, who had won India’s first-ever Gold medal in the track and field event.

Tejaswin also made a desperate plea for sponsors saying that he was still not signed by any brands.

He told Janta Ka Reporter, “If you share (my interview) on social media, then (do know) that I am unsigned. If you have any opportunities, then please sponsor me.”