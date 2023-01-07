Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten century helps India beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs

Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten century knock to help India defeat Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third T20 match on Saturday.

Batting first, India piled up a total of 228-5 in 20 overs with Yadav playing an unbeaten knock of 112 from 51 balls.

In response, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137, losing the match by 91 runs.

Arshdeep Singh took three wickets, while Umran Malik, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal shared two wickets each.

With today’s result, India have won the three-match series-2-1.