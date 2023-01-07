Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta pregnant again? Rare public appearance by Akash Ambani’s wife triggers intense speculations

Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta has been away from the public glare for a long time. The affable Ambani bahu appeared to have significantly reduced her public engagement since the birth of her first child, Prithvi in 2020. So, when she made a public appearance to celebrate the second birthday of her son, eagle-eyed social media users detected a baby bump in Shloka. As expected, this triggered intense speculations on the microblogging site, Twitter.

User Vipul Shah tweeted, “Shloka Ambani is pregnant again 😎#Ambani.” User Boyfriend Kapoor wrote, “Oh it seems Shloka is pregnant again ? Wow there are just so many kids around RK friends and family, excel sheet rakhna padega at this rate.”

One user wrote on Instagram, “Is she pregnant again?”

Speculations over Shloka’s second pregnancy come just days after Nita Ambani’s second son, Anant, got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Radhika Merchant at a function in Rajasthan. India’s who’s who were invited the same day in Mumbai for a lavish engagement party by the Ambanis.

The guest-list had also included Shah Rukh Khan, who was accorded special privilege as the Bollywood superstar took his car all the way inside the premises of Antilla. Other actors and guests were seen alighting out of their vehicles far away from the Ambani house.

Both Shloka and Akash had tied the knot in March 2019 with top celebrities from around the world attending their wedding functions. While celebrating Shloka’s first birthday as the daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, husband Akash had expressed his desire to be a father by the time his wife celebrated her second birthday as the Ambani bahu.

Shloka gave birth to his first child in December 2020. However, when she stopped making public appearances in the aftermath of Prithvi’s birth, many had speculated that she was pregnant again.