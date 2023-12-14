Suryakumar Yadav’s century, Kuldeep Yadav’s 5-wicket haul help India register emphatic win against South Africa in third T20 International

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday scored an impressive century to help India register an emphatic win against South Africa in the third T20 International of the series.



Batting first, India piled up a total of 201-7 in 20 overs with Yadav contributing with a knock of 100 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 60 from 41 balls.

In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 95 in 13.5 overs with Kuldeep Yadav picking up five wickets. Mohammed Siraj was the most economical bowler for India, conceding just 13 runs with a maiden in three overs.

The first match was washed out due to rains, while India had suffered a defeat in the second T20I.