Fans stunned after Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, hospitalised

The news of popular Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffering a heart attack has left his fans stunned. The 47-year-old actor was rushed to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai after he suffered a heart attacks during a film shoot.



Shreyas, according to reports, was shooting for Welcome 3, which also features Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani,S uniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma among others.

Welcome 3 is being directed by Ahmad Khan.

Journalists and Bollywood fans took to social media to register their shock on the news.

Shreyas Talpade, suffered a heart attack today and underwent angioplasty. He is better now. This is getting scarier day by day. Take care of your health everyone. 👍 — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 14, 2023

Take care, @shreyastalpade1. You will be fine very soon. I am sure it’s just a minor issue and you will be back roaring all over again once you return from the hospital. (For those unaware, #ShreyasTalpade has got a heart attack while shooting for #WelcomeToTheJungle and is… pic.twitter.com/4XdCrQ1aIE — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 14, 2023

Shreyas Talpade has had a reasonably successful Bollywood career. His films include Apna Sapna Money Money, Om Shanti Om featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Bombay To Bangkok, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3, Great Grand Masti and Simmba among others.