Supreme Court slams Ramdev’s Patanjali, warns of consequences for false claims

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Patanjali’s Ramdev and warned him of serious consequences if he did not mend his ways in the future. The Supreme Court’s scathing remarks were in relation to Patanjali’s false claims in promoting its products.

The top court, according to Livelaw, told the controversial company ‘to not make any misleading advertisements or false claims, adding that hefty penalties will be imposed on Patanjali if it did not stop its dubious practices.

The court’s remarks came while hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association.

The court also asked the Centre’s Narendra Modi government to come back with a proposal to tackle misleading medical advertisements.