Glen Maxwell’s Indian wife lashes out at right wing trolls after India’s defeat, New Zealand star faces abuses from Indians for Australia’s World Cup win

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s Indian wife Vini Raman has lashed out at right-wing trolls after India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Australia in the World Cup final. Many right-wing trolls also abused New Zealand star Jimmy Neesham for India’s defeat as they mistook him for an Australian player.

Vini took to social media to slam right-wing trolls as she wrote, “aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. stay classy… can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband+father of your child plays in #nobrainer. take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues.”

Maxwell was instrumental in Australia’s World Cup success as he hit an unbeaten double century in a match against Afghanistan to pull off what appeared to be an impossible win.

Right-wing trolls also heaped international embarrassment on India after some of them were seen using expletives against Neesham, who has nothing to do with India’s defeat.

Sharing a screenshot of abuses hurled at him on Instagram, Neesham wrote, “What have I missed?”

He followed it up with a hilarious meme with a caption that read, “People who don’t know Aus and NZ are two different countries.”

Some of the Indian fans, particularly those from Gujarat have embarrassed the country with their toxic behaviour. These supporters usually believe in the Hindutva ideology.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed these supporters as he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Reports of trolling of family members of Australian cricket players is completely in bad taste. We played well but lost the final to better cricket by the Aussies. That’s it. Why troll the players and their families? Requesting all cricket fans to stop such behaviour. Sanity and dignity are more important.”

India lost the final by six wickets despite being undefeated in the competition.