Dance on Pakistani TV channel to celebrate India’s World Cup defeat; anchor lauds Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone’s reaction, says ‘she’s one of our own’

India’s defeat in the World Cup final has prompted many TV anchors in Pakistan to go into celebratory mood as they performed dances LIV on their TV channels. One TV anchor in particular lauded Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone’s reaction to India’s defeat saying that ‘she’s one of our own.’



India had remained undefeated in the competition even after playing 10 matches before coming to the final. But, they surrendered before the Aussies meekly, losing the final by six wickets. This was Australia’s sixth World Cup title and the repeat of 2003 final when India were humiliated by 125 runs by the Aussies.

As expected, Pakistani TV channels went overboard in their celebration of India’s defeat. Several TV anchors were seen mimicking former India cricketer Irfan Pathan to recreate his dance with Afghan cricketers after Pakistan’s defeat in the competition.

92 TV channel’s presenters shared memes posted on social media to add insult to India’s injury. One of the shared a photo alleging that Deepika was smiling after India’s defeat. The male anchor said, “Is mein wo Deepika nahi hai Padukone?Wo Padukone beech mein baith kar muskura rahi hai( Deepika Padukone is smiling here).”

The female anchor responded, “Usne saabit kiya hai ki wo hamari hai (She’s proved that she is one of our own).”

The male anchor corrected her by saying that Deepika was never ‘one of our own.’ To which, the female anchor clarified that she was referring to Deepika’s character as an ISI agent in Pathaan.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika had broken all box office records by collecting more than Rs. 1100 crore at the box office.

India had defeated all the teams in the World Cup including Pakistan before reaching the final.