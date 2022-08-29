Supreme Court orders Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi to surrender in hate speech case

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi to surrender for making hate speeches at a so-called Dharm Sansad in Uttarakhand last year.

According to the Livelaw website, a Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna ordered Tyagi to surrender by 2 September as it listed the matter for further hearing on 9 September.

Tyagi was granted interim bail in May this year. He was arrested in January in a case related to genocidal calls issued at a Hindu dharm sansad in Uttarakhand last year.

Several Hindutva terrorists had called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in India from the stage of a so-called religious parliament by Hindu leaders. The role of the Uttarakhand Police has come under sharp scrutiny with DGP Ashok Kumar showing reluctance in taking action against the accused. The police had filed an FIR but refused to arrest anyone.