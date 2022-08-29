Nude photo shoot row: Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police to record statement

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Monday appeared before the Mumbai Police to record his statement in a police case related to the controversy over his nude photoshoot. Ranveer visited the Chembur Police Station at around 7 AM on Monday and left at around 9.30 AM.

A case was filed against him for posing nude in a magazine photo shoot recently.

The person, who filed the case, had complained that Ranveer ‘hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.’

According to news agency PTI, anofficer said that based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Also Read: Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for nude photos

Ranveer has acted several Bollywood blockbusters including Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy among others.

Ranveer had received plenty of support from fellow Bollywood actors for posing nude in the photoshoot. Hia Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt had defended his decision to pose nude for the photoshoot, while actress Kubbra Sait had written, “The interview is what I can’t wait to read.”

Ranveer is married to fellow actor Deepika Padukone.