Supreme Court orders status quo on Delhi High Court’s direction placing Indian Olympic Association under Committee of Administrators

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered status quo on a Delhi High Court’s direction placing the Indian Olympic Association under the Committee of Administrators, reported Livelaw.

This was after the IOA moved the top court against the Delhi Court’s order. The IOA had argued that the high court’s order could potentially lead to the suspension of the association just like the FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation.

SG: This is essentially a matter of national prestige at a global field.

CJ: The counsel for petitioner as well as SG, by virtue of present order, there is a possibility of losing chance to participate in all international event. It is stated it is not in the interest of nation — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 18, 2022

Arguing for IOA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had said, “According to their rules, if any national body is elected by a non elected body, it is seen as Outside interference. If this is done, India stands 99% of being suspended from participating in any Olympic event.”

Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered the status quo and listed the matter for further hearing before an appropriate bench on Monday.