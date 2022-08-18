Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan makes new pledge after Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Chandrakant Pandit as head coach

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Wednesday made a new pledge for the new season of the IPL after Kolkata Knight Riders appointed former India cricketer, Chandrakant Pandit, as the team’s new head coach replacing Brendon McCullum.



Aryan updated his Insta story by repeating the team’s tagline, Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo as he expressed confidence for a better season of the IPL for his team. Aryan wrote, “Welcome sir, so excited to have your experience on our side and for this upcoming season. Korbo lorbo jeetbo.”

Pandit, who has been an incredibly successful coach in domestic cricket in India, said that he was looking forward to ‘this opportunity.’

“It’s a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations,” Pandit said.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore said, “We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one.”

Pandit, a former India wicket-keeper, has attained legendary status as a coach in domestic cricket. He recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title as coach. Earlier, he was also the coach of the Vidarbha when the team won two successive Ranji titles in 2018 and 2019.

Pandit represented India in 5 Tests and 36 ODIs.