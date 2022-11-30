Supporters lament Ravish Kumar’s resignation; critics celebrate after Adani takeover

The news of Ravish Kumar’s resignation from NDTV a day after Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy’s resignation as directors has set the internet on fire. While his supporters have termed the decision ‘brave’, the TV anchor’s critics have moved swiftly to take potshots using his old social media post on rumoured resignation.

Immediately after the Adani Group completed the takeover of NDTV in August this year, Kumar was rumoured to have resigned. However, the TV anchor had taken to social media to deny those rumours, calling them baseless.

He had written in Hindi, “Honorable People, the point of my resignation is as baseless rumour as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to give me an interview and Akshay Kumar is waiting for me at the gate with Bombay mangoes.”

However, NDTV confirmed on Wednesday that Kumar had resigned after ‘decades’ of association with the channel. In an internal communication, Suparna Singh of NDTV wrote, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish,” the mail stated. “This reflects in the immense feedback about him: in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally.”

Social media exploded on the news of Kumar, who was conferred with the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.

