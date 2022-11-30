Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV day after resignations from Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy

TV anchor Ravish Kumar has resigned from NDTV a day after Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy left the TV channel that they founded.



NDTV’s Suparna Singh wrote in an internal email, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish,” the mail stated. “This reflects in the immense feedback about him: in the ‘crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally.”

In 2019, Kumar was conferred with Ramon Magsaysay Award.

On Tuesday, NDTV had informed Bombay Stock Exchange that Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy had resigned as directors from RRPR Holding Private Limited.

In August, Kumar had rejected social media speculations that he had resigned from NDTV after the takeover of NDTV by the Adani Group. He had written on social media, “Honorable People, the point of my resignation is as baseless rumour as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to give me an interview and Akshay Kumar is waiting for me at the gate with Bombay mangoes.”