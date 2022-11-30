Tunisia stun World Champion France but fail to qualify; Denmark crash out of World Cup after shock defeat against Australia

Tunisia on Wednesday stunned the current World Champions, France, in a key World Cup match but failed to progress to the round of 16. This was because Denmark suffered a shock defeat against Australia, who secured a place in the knockout stage.



For Tunisia to progress to the next stage, Denmark needed to defeat Australia. France had already secured a place after winning the first two matches of Group D. Australia too finished with the same points, while Tunisia had to contend with four points.

Tunisia were the dominant side all through the match. They were rewarded for their spirited performance as skipper Wahbi Khazri gave them the lead in the 58th minute of the match. Tunisian fans were stunned after France scored an equaliser in the dying seconds of the match, but the goal by Antoine Griezmann was rejected following a VAR check.

Though Tunisian fans and players celebrated their splendid victory, their dream to qualify to the round of 16 for the first time remained unfulfilled.

France are set to face the runner-up of Group C, currently Argentina, in the knockout stage on 4 December.

Elsewhere, Australia took the lead with a goal by Mathew Leckie in the 60th minute of the match against Denmark, who finished at the bottom of their group with just one point in three matches.