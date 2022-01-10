“Subtle cock champion”: National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma writes to Maharashtra Police for action against actor Siddharth on tweet against Saina Nehwal

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma has written to the Maharashtra Police seeking action against actor Siddharth for a tweet against Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal.

This was after Siddharth mocked Saina for wrongly claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attacked during his trip to Punjab recently. In reality, Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover due to a protest staged by farmers in Bhatinda.

Reacting to Saina’s tweet, Siddharth had written, “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

He had later clarified, “COCK & BULL” That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period.”

But the NCW chief took a dim view of Siddharth’s tweet and asked the Maharashtra Police to file an FIR against the actor. Sharma tweeted, “This man needs a lesson or two. @TwitterIndia why this person’s account still exists?..taking it up with Concerned police.”

A tweet by the NCW read, “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter. NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor’s account & to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks.”

Sharma has also written to the Tamil Nadu Police demanding ‘serious note of the matter.’ “The action taken in the matter has to be intimated to the Commission at the earliest,” she said.

Saina had to face widespread condemnation for wrongly claiming that Modi was attacked in Punjab. Actor Kangana Ranaut too had made a similar claim.